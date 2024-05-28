GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Last date for CIPET admission May 31

Published - May 28, 2024 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Mysuru has announced that the last date for online admission for diploma courses is May 31.

CIEPT said it offers Diploma in Plastic Mould Technology and Diploma in Plastic Technology of 3 years duration and is open to students who have appeared or passed SSLC or PUC with science combination.

It said eligible students should apply online by visiting www.cipet.gov.in and added that every student enrolled in these professional diploma courses was assured of placement through campus selection during the final semester.

For details contact CIPET at 437/A, Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru-570016 or call 9480253024/9791431827.

