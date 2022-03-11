Last batch of people from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine return home 

The total number of people from Karnataka who returned from Ukraine is 633

The total number of people from Karnataka who returned from Ukraine is 633

After over two harrowing weeks, what is hopefully the last batch of Indians from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine returned on Friday. All twelve from Karnataka who arrived in India are students who were stuck in Sumy. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said on Friday, “As per March 9 report from the districts, there were 13 people hailing from Karnataka in transit/stranded still in Ukraine, out of which 12 people have safely returned today.”

The bulletin further added that one person belonging to Bengaluru district, who is married to a Ukrainian national and settled in Ukraine, is in transit to Lviv. “He along with his wife and child will be coming on his own and he is in constant touch with Indian Embassy,” it added.

The total number of people from Karnataka who returned from Ukraine is 633. While the number of returnees before Operation Ganga was 61, 572 were brought back under the operation. Most were students, more specifically, medical students.

As the massive exercise to bring back thousands of Indian nationals stranded in the war-hit country came to an end, Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, KSDMA and Nodal Officer, said, “The last batch of stranded students from Sumy returned today, marking the end of one of the most successful evacuation missions, “Operation Ganga.” I personally applaud the media fraternity for the wholehearted support and cooperation extended by you during the entire operation. Media has been a force multiplier for disseminating authentic information to the public, thereby assuaging the parents’ anxiety to a great extent and countering disinformation.”

Asked if there could be any more people from the State stranded, Mr. Rajan told The Hindu as per information available, everyone has returned. However, the KSDMA has added, “Any student hailing from Karnataka is stranded in Ukraine is requested to contact the Indian embassy, Kyiv/ MEA helpline numbers/ Revenue helpline numbers/ concerned district helpline numbers.”