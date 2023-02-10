Largest ever U.S. delegation to take part in Aero India 2023

February 10, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever U.S. delegation to Aero India 2023.

“It will be an honour to lead the largest-ever U.S. delegation to Aero India to showcase the world-class equipment, training, capability and interoperability the U.S. industry and military offer,” Ms. Jones. She said that the U.S. sees India as an indispensable partner for a safer, more prosperous, more open, and freer Indo-Pacific region.

“As India modernises its defence capabilities, we certainly want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships. We see India as an indispensable partner for a safer, more prosperous, more open, and freer Indo-Pacific region,” Ms Jones said.

A cross-section of U.S. military members and aircraft will also feature at Aero India 2023.

Leading U.S. defence companies participating in Aero India 2023 with exhibits in the USA Partnership Pavilion include Aero Metals Alliance, Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc., Kallman Worldwide, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, and TW Metals, LLC.

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s seven-member music ensemble Final Approach will perform for the public at Aero India on February 16 and at several venues in Bengaluru throughout the week.

ADVERTISEMENT