Large turnout of devotees expected at Talacauvery

A meeting was held at Bhagamandala in Kodagu on Tuesday for discussing arrangements for Cauvery theerthodbhava which is happening on October 17. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kodagu district administration on Tuesday convened a meeting at Bhagamandala in connection with this year’s Cauvery Theerthodbhava which is happening at Talacauvery at 7.21 p.m. on October 17.

The meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nanjunde Gowda, discussed preparations done for the occasion as a large number of devotees are expected to gather to witness the event.

The heads of various departments and representatives from various associations and organisations attended the meeting, and gave their suggestions.

Mr. Gowda said devotees from across Karnataka and also from neighbouring States would be arriving to witness the event, and all necessary arrangements keeping in view the anticipated turnout, are being made.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Prasad said steps have been taken for smooth movement of traffic at Talacauvery during the event in view of the rush. Parking arrangements are also being done.

“Devotees’ numbers were less in the last two years. However, we are expecting a big number of devotees to the event and all necessary precautions in this regard are being taken for safety and security during the event,” he added.

Former MLC Veena Achaiah said the devotees should be allowed to take holy dip in the ‘Kundike’ (pond) after theerthodbhava.

Interestingly, on the same date last year, the event had occurred at Talacauvery.

The temple authorities of Sri Bhagandeshwara - Talacauvery temple had announced the date of this year’s theerthodbhava last month.

Last year, devotees were allowed to witness the proceedings complying with the COVID-19 norms. In 2020, devotees were not allowed to witness the occasion in view of the pandemic. The curbs were eased to some extent last year but the devotees’ numbers were limited.

Barring priests, nobody was permitted to take the holy dip at the pond after Theerthodbhava last year. The event attracted a large number of devotees, who used to take dip in the pond and collect the holy water soon after the occurrence.

The district administration agreed to allow devotees to witness the event after the people of Kodagu raised objections to the curbs for the second consecutive year last year citing pandemic.

Special buses will be running between Talacauvery and Madikeri and other places to facilitate movement of devotees who are expected to come from neighbouring districts and States.