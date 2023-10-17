Large number of young men, women take part in Durga Mata Daud being held as part of Navaratri in Belagavi

October 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Belagavi

A large number of young men and women are joining the Durga Mata Daud in various areas of Belagavi city, as part of Navaratri celebrations.

On Tuesday, runners wore saffron shawls and headgear and shouted slogans like Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji while participating in the Daud. They began the run from the Shivaji Colony in Tilakwadi in South Belagavi and ended at the Mahalakshmi Temple in Kumbar Gall in Angol.

Police had made security arrangements. Some police officers ran alongside the participants on the route.

The 10-day run was formally inaugurated on Sunday.

The first run was organised between Shivaji Park in Shahapur and Kapileshwar Temple. The second event was organised from the Ganesh Temple at Channamma Circle to the Durga Temple in the Belagavi Fort on Monday.

Shiv Pratishtan Hindustan, a Maharashtra-based Hindutva group, is organising the Daud. The events are held in different areas of the city every morning till October 24. Runners participate wearing costumes and dance to the tune of Dhol Tasha drums and other instruments.

Shiv Pratishtan Hindustan Belagavi unit president Kiran Gawade said that the run is being organised in various cities and towns in Maharashtra and Karnataka for over two decades now.

“Our prime motto is to rekindle the spirit of Hindutva in the minds of young men and women. It also celebrates women warriors of the country,” he said.

The fourth run will be organised from Basavanna Temple in Nehru Nagar to Jyotiba Temple in Shiva Basava Nagar on Wednesday. The next one will be from Dharmveer Sambhaji Chowk to Maruti Temple near Sanyukta Maharashtra Chowk on Thursday. There will be run from Durga Mata Temple in Khasbag to Mangai Temple in Wadgaon on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be run from Shivtirth to Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk and October 22, it will be from Amba Mata Temple in Shahapur to Basaveshwar Circle in Goaves.

The Somnath Temple to Shani Mandir run will be organised on October 23 and the concluding run will be from Maruti Mandir to Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk on October 24.

