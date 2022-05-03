Large number of people take part in Id celebrations

After two years of subdued celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions, the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada in North Karnataka witnessed vibrant celebrations of Id-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, with people coming out in large numbers to offer namaz at the various idgah maidans in their respective villages, towns and cities.

Due to the pandemic, members of the Muslim community like their Hindu and Christian brethren had not celebrated any of their festivals in the last two years. But this time, with the restrictions being lifted, there were vibrant celebrations and in the days preceding the festival, people had flocked to the market areas indicating what the celebrations would be like.

On Tuesday, members of the Muslim community came out in large numbers to offer namaz at the idgah maidans. While they greeted each other after the prayers, there were also members of the Hindu community to greet them. At several places in these districts, members of the Muslim community visited nearby mutts to seek blessings of religious heads and also to celebrate Basava Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 12th century reformer Basaveshwara.

Id-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan and it is celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety by Muslims who wear new clothes and offer mass prayers and also give away donations.

Thousands of people offered mass prayers at the idgah maidans across the major cities and towns of the four districts, where Muslim religious heads addressed the gatherings. Subsequently, devout Muslims donated money and gifts to the poor, which is an integral part of the celebrations. Across these districts, where heavy bandobast was made as a precautionary measure, members of other communities too visited the idgah maidans to exchange greetings with their Muslim brethren.

In Hubballi, which recently witnessed an incident of violence leading to the arrest of close to 150 people, heavy bandobast was made at the two idgah maidans, which saw a large congregation for mass prayers.

At the Idgah Maidan located adjacent to the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle, thousands of Muslims offered prayers and later exchanged greetings. The former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri, president of Anjuman-e-Islam Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, the former Chairman of (HDUDA) Anwar Mudhol, Congress leaders Altaf Halwoor, Babajan Mudhol and others were prominent among the participants. As it has been a practice for decades, several Muslim leaders, led by Mr. Hindasgeri, visited the Moorusavir Math where they were blessed and greeted by Sri Gurusidda Rajayogindra Swami.

In Dharwad, a large number of people offered mass prayers on account of Ramzan and exchanged greetings. Muslims led by Ismail Tamatgar garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara and offered tributes. Similar scenes of celebrations were reported from across the districts of Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada.