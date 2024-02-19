Large number of bogus applications seeking regularisation of houses rejected: Minister

February 19, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

The State government on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that a large number of applicants seeking regularisation of houses built on government land had been rejected following ineligibility and bogus applications.

In reply to a question of Harish B.P. (BJP), Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said 4.12 lakh applications out of 6.26 lakh had been rejected under 94C in rural areas. The department has received more than two lakh applications and of them 1.2 lakh applications seeking regularisation of houses in urban areas have been rejected under 94CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, owing to ineligibility of applicants, in urban areas.

Under bagair hukum cultivation, the Minister said a large number of bogus applications had been received. In one case, one individual had submitted 25 applications. Some applicants sought regularisation of lands which were not cultivated at all. In some cases, officials have been suspended for granting title deeds to ineligible beneficiaries, Mr. Gowda said.

The Minister said Deputy Commissioners had been instructed to grant ‘gomala’ land only in cases of surplus land available to eligible applicants. A total of 138 bagair hukum committees headed by MLAs had been formed and district-in-charge Ministers have been told to constitute committees as early as possible to clear pending applications, the Minister said.

