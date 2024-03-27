Large gathering welcomes Jagadish Shettar as he launches poll campaign in Belagavi

March 27, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Belagavi Lok Sabha seat Jagadish Shettar launched his campaign with a road show in the city on Wednesday. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other leaders joined him.

Mr. Shettar urged the workers to campaign for him, with the sole aim of making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

Mr. Shettar said that there is no discontent or rebellion among BJP leaders over his candidature, as the large gathering of workers to welcome him showed it.

He blamed the Congress instead, for branding him an outsider. “The Congress has nothing negative to say about Prime Minister Narendra Modi or about me. The Congress leaders are spreading canards about me or calling me an outsider. Such plots will not work,” he said.

“Belagavi is my karmabhoomi. I have done a lot of work here. I will stay here from now on,” he said.

He said that as Chief Minister and district in-charge Minister, he implemented several development works and projects.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I inaugurated the Golden Methodist Church here. I have served as the district in-charge Minister twice. I have fought for better irrigation facilities in Belagavi district and have brought funds to the district. My association with Belagavi goes back over three decades ago. In my long political career, I have worked for this district at every level as president of the BJP State unit and as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. I am no outsider,” he said.

It was his first visit to Belagavi since he was announced the BJP candidate.

The former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yeddyurappa said that party workers have given Mr. Shettar a grand welcome, indicating that he will win the elections with over two lakh votes.

Mr. Shettar began the rally by offering prayers at the Durga temple in the Belagavi Fort Gate. He garlanded the statues of several leaders, including Rani Channamma.

Shraddha Angadi, daughter of MP Mangala Angadi, was among the women who led the bike rally in front of the road show. However, some leaders who had expressed displeasure with the selection of the candidate, like Ramesh Jarkiholi and Lakhan Jarkiholi, aspirant Mahantesh Kavatagimath, were not present.

The road show went through Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Rani Channamma Circle, Ambedkar Garden, Chhatrapati Shivaji Garden, Basaveshwar Circle, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Circle and other areas in the Old City.

