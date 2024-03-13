GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Laptops presented to eight best-performing PDOs in Kalaburagi district

March 13, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda presented laptops to eight Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) in Kalaburagi district who performed well in implementing the government’s ambitious project of seeding Aadhaar with RTCs.

In a programme held at the Banquet Hall in the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, Mr. Byre Gowda presented the laptops to Suma of Nagaidlai Gram Panchayat in Chincholi taluk, Sharanu Natikar from Ankalga Gram Panchayat in Jewargi taluk, Gopal Reddy from Medak Gram Panchayat in Sedam taluk, Mallinath from Bhairamadagi Gram Panchayat in Afzalpur taluk, Milind Kamble from V.K. Salagar Gram Panchayat in Kamalapur taluk, Basavaraj from Halachera Gram Panchayat in Kalagi taluk, Bhimashankar from Dargah Shirur Gram Panchayat in Aland taluk and Maimuna Taslim from Sannati Gram Panchayat in Chittapur taluk and encouraged them to work better.

During his visit to Kalaburagi district recently, Mr. Byre Gowda announced that he will present laptops to best-performing PDOs so that they can better contribute to the implementation of the Revenue Department’s property digitalisation project.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah subsequently announced the project in the budget for 2024-25.

In the first phase, laptops were presented to the best-performing PDOs from a select 10 districts on Wednesday. The Minister said that all other PDOs with good track record will also be provided with laptops in a year.

