Laptops donated to hearing impaired students

February 10, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Lohia Vichara Vedike president and Congress leader B.S. Shivanna gave away laptops to hearing impaired students at a function in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A total of twenty hearing-impaired students were given away laptops by president of Lohia Vichara Vedike and Congress leader B.S. Shivanna in Mysuru on Saturday.

Mr. Shivanna handed over the laptops at a function organised at the school run by the Parents Association of Deaf Children (PADC) in Bogadi in Mysuru.

Mr. Shivanna, also general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), who seeks to bridge the digital divide among students of the poor and disadvantaged sections by distributing free laptops, had evinced interest in distributing laptops to the hearing impaired students during a visit to the school last month.

The laptops were distributed on Saturday after (PADC) drew up a list of students eligible to receive them.

