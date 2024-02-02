GIFT a SubscriptionGift
  Budget 2024
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  SEARCH
Laptops distributed to 39 girl students

February 02, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
MLA G.T.Deve Gowda distributed laptops to girl students in Mysuru on Friday.

MLA G.T.Deve Gowda distributed laptops to girl students in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on Friday distributed laptops to 39 girl students and said that women’s empowerment will herald Ram Rajya as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi.

The laptops were distributed under a scheme of Labour Welfare Board to children of workers who had scored high in the examinations. Mr. Gowda, said 50 per cent of the working population comprised women folk and it was imperative for them to move ahead in all spheres.

The MLA said laptop distribution had taken a hit during the pandemic and created problems for students. He exhorted the students to identify their areas of interest and excel. District labour officer Rajesh Jadhav and leaders representing the workers were present.

