Laptop scheme: Three House panel members submit dissent note

Three members who are part of the House committee set up to look into the alleged irregularities in the laptop scheme have submitted a dissent note to Chairman of the Legislative Council D.H. Shankaramurthy.

The committee has decided to allow the Department of Higher Education to call for tenders for laptops even though a majority of the members have opposed the move.

At the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, three of the five members said the department should not call for tenders for the laptop scheme as it had found procedural lapses at the time the tender specifications were made.

The tenders were for procurement of laptops for certain sections of students in government colleges for the 2017–18 academic year.

Technical advisory panel

A source said the three members who submitted a note to Mr. Shankaramurthy demanded that a new technical advisory panel (TAP) be formed to redefine the specifications for calling the tender.

The committee, in its earlier meeting, had found that the State government had decided to overrule some of the decisions taken by the TAP in matters related to configuration of laptops as well as their warranty.

The House Committee was formed after the issue was raised in the State legislature.

This followed senior IAS officer M.N. Ajay Nagabhushan’s letter to the Chief Secretary after he was transferred from the post of the Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education.