Laptop purchase: House Committee to be set up

A House Committee will be set up to look into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of laptops for free distribution to students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, backward classes and lower income groups studying in government colleges. Legislative Council chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy said the committee would be asked furnish its report within 15 days.

He made the announcement at the Council on Friday after Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayaraddi said he had no objection to the demand of BJP member Raghunathrao Malkapure for setting up such a panel. The Minister, however, said the question of irregularities does not arise as the tenders have not been floated yet.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, Mr. Malkapure said former Commissioner of Collegiate Education Ajay Nagabhushan, who was suddenly transferred from the post, had given a statement to a newspaper that he was pressured and harassed after he objected to splitting the laptops tender into different packages. Mr. Malkapure said Dr. Nagabhushan had mentioned a proposal to purchase laptops for ₹10,000 more than the previous year’s price.

Mr. Rayaraddi said Dr. Nagabhushan himself had recommended the splitting of the package to facilitate early supply of laptops. He said the commissioner had not written any letter to the State government on the issue.

After a discussion with Mr. Rayaraddi, Leader of the House M.R. Seetharam announced that the Minister had no objection to the formation of a House Committee. Mr. Shankaramurthy subsequently announced his decision.