Lapses will be treated seriously: Election Commissioner

‘Ensure strict adherence to guidelines for free and fair elections’

State Election Commissioner B. Basavaraju has urged officials to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the Election Commission at all levels for facilitating free, fair and peaceful municipal elections in Hubblali-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and other places.

Chairing a meeting of the District Election Officer, Police Commissioner, other officials, election observers and nodal officers in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Basavaraju said that conducting the elections in an open, transparent and unbiased manner is the responsibility of everyone. And the Election Commission will treat any lapse on the part of any officer while on election duty as a serious one, he said.

Mr. Basavaraju said that now that the nomination papers filing and scrutiny have been completed in Hubballi Dharwad, canvassing will pick up and the Excise Department will have a major role to play in preventing election malpractice.

“Collect daily information on liquor stock, supply and consumption and verify carefully. On getting any information on illegalities, take action immediately,” he said.

He said that expenditure limit for each candidate has been set at ₹3,000 and the candidates should mandatorily submit details of their daily expenses in the required format.

“The Election Commission has already issued Standard Operating Procedure in the wake of COVID-19. Only five persons are allowed to canvass. Crowding, procession, use of vehicles, rally and public meetings are banned. However, the candidates are allowed to utilise social media platforms, print and electronic media, distribute pamphlets and display posters,” he said.

District Election Officer Nitesh Patil spoke about the steps taken so far and officials deployed for overseeing various works.

“There are a total of 8,11,537 voters, including 4,03,497 male and 4,07,954 female voters and 86 others, as per the electoral list. A total of 842 polling stations will be set up for the elections to 82 wards. And, 4,210 officials and employees will be deployed for poll duty,” he said.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale, Assistant Commissioner and Nodal Officer for Model Code of Conduct B. Gopalkrishna and other officials were present.

Subsequently, Mr. Basavaraju, along with Mr. Itnal and Mr. Gopalkrishna and others, visited the mustering and demustering centres set up at Lamington High School in Hubballi and inspected the preparations done so far.

Meanwhile, in Dharwad, a training programme was held for the sector officers, with Election Trainer N.V. Shirgaonkar and Master Trainer S.N. Rudresh elaborating on the things to be kept in mind by the officials and the usual problems that may crop up during elections and the precautionary measures to be taken.