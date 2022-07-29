 Lantana removal under MGNREGA launched in Bandipur

A cycle rally was flagged off from Bandipur to mark International Tiger Day, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 29, 2022 19:23 IST

A slew of programmes held to mark International Tiger Day

The Forest Department has launched a programme to remove lantana camara - an non-edible weed that has proliferated all over Bandipur - under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) programme, on Friday.

This was part of the International Tiger Day celebrated jointly in association with the Regional Museum of Natural History, Mysuru.

The programme was held in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and the authorities plan to clear 1,000 hectares and the local community on the forest fringes will be provided jobs under the MGNREGA for the purpose.

Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said proliferation of lantana was a major challenge before the park authorities not only in Bandipur but in other tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries too. Though various methods have been used to control the proliferation of the weed, it has not yielded much success and hence it will be uprooted under MGNREGA scheme, he added.

Proliferation of lantana not only suppresses other edible plants leading to scarcity of fodder but it could also have a negative bearing on the herbivore population and thus directly affect the tiger and leopard population in the national park.

On the occasion of the International Tiger Day, the authorities also felicitated the field staff as the summer of 2022 did not see any fire incident. Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the field staff worked hard to prevent the outbreak of any fire and also took up other eco development works in recognition of which they were felicitated.

Jagatram, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF), said there was a steady rise in the tiger population in Bandipur since 2006 and the 2022 tiger estimation exercise had concluded, while expressing confidence that Karnataka could emerge as the number one state in terms of tiger population with Bandipur harabouring the highest number of tigers among tiger reserves.

The park authorities also intend to highlight the various development activities and works being taken up in and around the tiger reserve and hence a quarterly new letter was also released on the occasion.

In a bid to create greater awareness of tigers and the imperatives of its conservation a cycle rally was also flagged off from Melkamanahalli checkpost. Gundlupet MLA Niranjan Kumar, .Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru, Charulatha Somal, Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagar and others were present.