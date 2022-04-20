Lansdowne Building tenants open to either option

They want early solution to their problem

Unlike the tenants of Devaraja Market, who are opposing the demolition of the heritage structure, the tenants of Lansdowne Building are open to either demolition and reconstruction or restoration without demolition.

“We are not opposed to demolition. Let them demolish and reconstruct or restore without demolition. All that we want is an early solution to our problems”, said Rangaswamy, Secretary of the Lansdowne Building Tenants Association.

In August this year, it will be ten years since a portion of the building collapsed, killing four people, forcing its tenants to hurriedly vacate the premises. The tenants, who have set up makeshift shops on the pavement opposite the building ever since then, are only looking forward to occupy their shops.

The business of the shopkeepers of Lansdowne Building has taken a serious beating on account of the Government’s procrastination. Even though temporary shops had been allowed on the pavement opposite the building, entry and exit to their shops through the narrow lane has been seriously hindered, affecting them.

Built as Mysuru’s first shopping complex in 1892, Lansdowne Building used to be one-stop destination for stationery, photostat copies, second hand books, DTP work and photo frames till August 25, 2012, when a portion of the structure collapsed, sparking concerns over safety of businesses in the premises.

The tenants are ready to abide by whatever decision the Government takes with regard to the structure. “We have not approached the court. It is only the Devaraja Market tenants who have moved the court against the demolition”, Mr. Rangaswamy added.

The building had a total of 54 shops on the ground floor and around 35 to 40 shops on the first floor.

However, Vice-President of the Lansdowne Building Tenants Association Vijaykumar, who had extended support to the Devaraja Market Tenants Association’s stand, said he was opposing the demolition of the heritage structures only as a “Mysorean”. “But, the shopkeepers of Lansdowne are all in favour of an early solution to their problems”, he added.

While the tenants of Lansdowne Building, who have been provided with temporary space on the pavement opposite the building, will not be worse off even if the building is demolished for reconstruction, the tenants of Devaraja Market will be left high and dry in the event of a decision to demolish the structure for reconstruction.

An estimated 800 tenants of the Devaraja Market, many of whom are running businesses since generations, will be staring at a bleak futureif any decision is taken to demolish the structure.