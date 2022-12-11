Languages’ commonness needs to be understood, says CIIL director

December 11, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The director of Mysore-based Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) Prof. Shailendra Mohan on Sunday stressed the need for understanding and analysing the commonness of Indian languages, arguing that languages have a common linguistic structure that needs to be discovered and documented.

Speaking at Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav organised at the CIIL here, he said a lot of knowledge can be gained from the manuscripts of various languages and added that there is a need to understand whether these texts need to be scientifically appraised for reaping larger benefits.

He said there are languages that are spoken by a few people and these languages need to be developed which will be done by the CIIL as part of its language development programmes. There are around 217 mother tongues that need to be conserved in the linguistic landscape.

Mobile app for languages

Prof. Mohan said the CIIL was working on developing a mobile application on languages. The app will be launched initially with 25 languages and later expanded to 75 languages. Later, 217 languages that are less spoken will also be incorporated in the application. Technology has to be used for preserving and promoting languages, he said, adding that the CIIL has to look back and analyse the achievements done since its inception and work out strategies to realise the future goals.

Retired Principal of Presidency College, Prof. V. Murugan delivered the inaugural address on the occasion.

This was followed by a cultural programme by Amche Madle Kala Tanda, which is represented by Siddi community artistes from Yellapur taluk in Uttara Kannada district.