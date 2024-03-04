Language training workshop in Mysuru

March 04, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

As a part of creating trained manpower in the field of testing and evaluation, the National Testing Service-India, CIIL, Mysuru conducts various training programmes for the faculty members of secondary schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges, and universities.

The NTS-I in association with the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Mysuru is organising a six-day workshop on Testing and Evaluation and Question Item Writing in Kannada, Hindu and Urdu (hybrid mode).

The workshop began at the DIET here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop is being organised for the school teachers of Mysuru district teaching Kannada, Hindi, and Urdu language and literature. The workshop will be held from March 4 to 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.