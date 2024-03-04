GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Language training workshop in Mysuru

March 04, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of creating trained manpower in the field of testing and evaluation, the National Testing Service-India, CIIL, Mysuru conducts various training programmes for the faculty members of secondary schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges, and universities.

The NTS-I in association with the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Mysuru is organising a six-day workshop on Testing and Evaluation and Question Item Writing in Kannada, Hindu and Urdu (hybrid mode).

The workshop began at the DIET here on Monday.

The workshop is being organised for the school teachers of Mysuru district teaching Kannada, Hindi, and Urdu language and literature. The workshop will be held from March 4 to 10.

