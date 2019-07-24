Landslips in Dakshina Kannada

Several houses were damaged owing to landslips as heavy rain continued to lash parts of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. In the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the district recorded an average rainfall of 85.6 mm.

An official release said schools and colleges will function as usual on Wednesday.

Landslip damaged a few houses, including those of Mamata and R.K. Sharma, at Matadgudde near Gurupura on Monday evening. Mamata, her husband, Mr. Sharma, and thier two children reportedly managed to come out of their house safely. Several residents have reportedly vacated their houses fearing more landslips in the area.

Houses were partially damaged at Kasba village, near Vitla, Sajipa Munnooru village, Kunjathabail village, and Boliyar village.

Landslip took place near the swimming pool of St. Aloysius College at Kodialbail and also on the road leading to Adyapady.

Traffic flow from Father Muller Junction towards Falnir continued to be disrupted as the Mangaluru City Corporation was yet to remove a part of the huge banyan tree that fell on Monday.

Power supply was shutdown for a while in Kankanady on Tuesday to enable Mescom staff to carry out repairs in the area.