Landslips: Dudhsagar railway track restored

Carrying out the restoration work of removing muck and debris after Friday’s landslips in the ghat section of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway near Dudhsagar on the Karnataka-Goa border, the railway personnel have restored the track for rail traffic.

On Friday, landslips were reported at two places, between Caranzol and Dudhsagar (at Tunnel No. 7) and between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim. The engine and first general coach of Train no. 01134 Mangaluru Jn - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express Spl. (which was running on the diverted route via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj due to overflow of Vashishti River between Chiplun and Kamathe) had suffered a derailment on the Dudhsagar-Sonaulim section.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR Aneesh Hegde, the derailed engine at Dudhsagar-Sonaulim Section was re-railed last night and two coaches were re-railed on Saturday morning to clear the site.

The debris, rubble and muck at Tunnel No. 7 were cleared around 2 a.m. on Saturday. And by 2.15 p.m. on Saturday, the track was cleared and restored for traffic at the second spot (Dudhsagar-Sonaulim), Mr. Hegde said through a press release.

“A speed restriction on 10 kmph has been imposed, temporarily, in view of safety and further monitoring of the spots and nearby locations will be carried out for the next 24-48 hrs, very closely. To prevent further landslips, and erosion of earth of the hill due to rain, shoring arrangements are being done using rails and sleepers at these and nearby spots,” he said.

In all, 100 workers and two excavators were involved in the marathon restoration work during which several cubic metres of muck, debris and rubble was cleared. Senior officers from SWR headquarters and Hubballi Division monitored the restoration. What had complicated the problem was that the ghat section had no road access.