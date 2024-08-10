Landslips disrupt Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services again, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded

The train services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector were disrupted following landslip between Ballupete and Sakleshpur stations on Saturday, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. As many as six trains in the sector were stopped at different locations.

The incident occurred within a couple of days after services in the sector resumed only on August 8, after a 12-day gap. Following a landslip between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli during heavy rains, the services have been stopped since July 26.

Around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday, a landslip occurred between Sakaleshpur and Ballupete stations. The South Western Railway officials stopped the trains on the stretch. The trains heading towards Mangaluru from Bengaluru were stopped at Hassan and Alur. Similarly, those heading towards Bengaluru were stopped at Donigal and Sakaleshpur stations. As many as six trains were stopped at different locations.

The KSR Bengaluru – Kannur Express (16511) was stopped at Alur. SMVT Bengaluru – Murdeshwar Express (16585) was stopped at Hassan. The trains Murdeshwar – SMVT Bengaluru Express (16586) and Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Express (16512) were stopped at Sakleshpur. Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express (16596) was stopped at Donigal.

Student’s suffering

It took some time for the passengers to realise that their journey had been delayed. The SWR staff informed them about the landslips that impacted the services. Rohit Singh Rawat, a student from Rajasthan, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was on the way to Mangaluru by KSR Bengaluru – Kannur Express (16511) to appear for Air Force Common Admission Test, scheduled to begin at 8.30 a.m. As the train was delayed, he could not take the test. He sought help from the Railway Ministry, as this was his last attempt.

Like him, hundreds of passengers were stranded at the railway stations for long hours. The SWR officials arranged for breakfast and lunch for the passengers. By afternoon, they had arranged 26 KSRTC buses so that passengers could continue their journey. According to a bulletin issued by the SWR, around 1,980 passengers travelled by us. Besides that, refunds for 189 tickets amounting to a total of ₹1.15 lakh were initiated. Many passengers, unable to wait for alternative arrangements by the SWR, hired private taxis to reach their destinations.

The SWR rushed relief materials and a rescue team to the spot. Around 450 labourers are at the site. Even as the restoration work was in progress, landslips continued to occur at the spot.

The press release issued by the SWR said Arvind Srivastava, General Manager, K.S. Jain Additional General Manager, DRM Shilpi Agarwal, and other senior officers have been overseeing the restoration efforts.

