Landslips affects train services in Mysuru railway division

A landslip between Hassan and Shantigrama stations in the Mysuru railway division at 5.40 a.m. on July 27 damaged a goods locomotive, but there was no casualty or injuries reported due to the mishap though train services were affected.

The railway authorities said there was no hindrance on the track as the mud and debris were cleared by the trackmen present on the site. The tract was declared ‘’fit’’ for normal operation of trains at 6.55 a.m. but with speed restrictions of 20 kmph, the authorities added.

As a result of the incident, the Hassan-Yeswanthpur train (Train Number 22680) was rescheduled to depart from Hassan at 8.30 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.

Trains cancelled, re-routed due to landslip between Yedukameri and Kadagaravalli

Meanwhile, another landslip occurred between Yedukameri and Kadagaravalli section, also in the Mysuru division, on Friday night, affecting train services resulting in either re-routing or cancellation.

The railway authorities said that Yeshwanthpur-Mangaluru Express (Train Number 16539) for the journey commencing on July 27 was cancelled as also the services of Karwar-Yeshwanthpur Express (Train Number 16516).

Train No.07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Special Express journey which commenced on July 26, has been diverted via Hubballi, Londa, Castlerock, Kulem, Madgaon, Karwar, Thokur and Mangaluru Junction. A few other trains whose journey commenced on July 26 were also diverted from their regular route due to the landslip.

A release said food packets and KSRTC buses were arranged for the passengers of Train No.07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Express at Subramanya Road railway station. Four buses were deployed to transport passengers to Bengaluru, one bus to ferry passengers to Mysuru, one bus towards Hassan and one bus towards Subramanya, the release added.