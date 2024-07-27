GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Landslips affects train services in Mysuru railway division

The track was cleared of mud and debris by the trackmen before it was declared ‘’fit’’ for normal operation, authorities say

Published - July 27, 2024 09:37 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A landslip between Hassan and Shantigrama stations in the Mysuru railway division at 5.40 a.m. on July 27 damaged a goods locomotive, but there was no casualty or injuries reported due to the mishap though train services were affected.

The railway authorities said there was no hindrance on the track as the mud and debris were cleared by the trackmen present on the site. The tract was declared ‘’fit’’ for normal operation of trains at 6.55 a.m. but with speed restrictions of 20 kmph, the authorities added.

As a result of the incident, the Hassan-Yeswanthpur train (Train Number 22680) was rescheduled to depart from Hassan at 8.30 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.

Trains cancelled, re-routed due to landslip between Yedukameri and Kadagaravalli

Meanwhile, another landslip occurred between Yedukameri and Kadagaravalli section, also in the Mysuru division, on Friday night, affecting train services resulting in either re-routing or cancellation.

The railway authorities said that Yeshwanthpur-Mangaluru Express (Train Number 16539) for the journey commencing on July 27 was cancelled as also the services of Karwar-Yeshwanthpur Express (Train Number 16516).

Train No.07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Special Express journey which commenced on July 26, has been diverted via Hubballi, Londa, Castlerock, Kulem, Madgaon, Karwar, Thokur and Mangaluru Junction. A few other trains whose journey commenced on July 26 were also diverted from their regular route due to the landslip.

A release said food packets and KSRTC buses were arranged for the passengers of Train No.07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Express at Subramanya Road railway station. Four buses were deployed to transport passengers to Bengaluru, one bus to ferry passengers to Mysuru, one bus towards Hassan and one bus towards Subramanya, the release added.

Related Topics

railway / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.