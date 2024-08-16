Landslip near Sakleshpur affects train services on Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector

A landslip between Ballupete and Sakleshpur stations in Hassan district has disrupted train services in Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector once again.

The landslip occurred around 12 pm, forcing the South Western Railway officials to stop the Yeshwanthpur-Karwar Express (16515) at Ballupete station. Hundreds of passengers, who were on the way to their native places to spend the weekend were stranded at the station.

The SWR has cancelled SMVT Bengaluru – Murudeshwar (16585), Murudeshwar – SMVT Bengaluru (16586), commencing on Friday (August 16, 2020), and Karwar – Yeshwanthpur (16516) commencing on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

The trains Yeshwanthpur – Karwar (16515) and Mangaluru Junction – Yeshwanthpur (16576), which began the journey on Friday (August 16, 2024), have been partially cancelled.

Trains diverted

Besides that, the SWR has diverted five trains. Mangaluru Central – Vijayapura (07378) has been diverted via Mangaluru Junction, Karwar, Madagaon, Londa and Hubbali.

KSR Bengaluru – Karwar (16595) has been diverted via Arasikere, Hubballi, Londa and Madagaon. Karwar – KSR Bengaluru (16596) has been diverted via Madagon, Londa, Hubballi and Arasikere.

KSR Bengaluru – Kannur (16511) has been diverted via Jolarpettai, Salem, Shoranur. Kannur – KSR Bengaluru (16512) has been diverted via Shoranur, Salem and Jolarpettai.

The SWR officials said teams had been dispatched to the site to clear the landslip and repair the track.