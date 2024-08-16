GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Landslip near Sakleshpur affects train services on Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector

SWR officials stopped the Yeshwanthpur-Karwar Express (16515) at Ballupete station, leaving hundreds of passengers who were on the way to their native places to spend the weekend stranded at the station.

Published - August 16, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A landslip near Sakleshpur disrupted train services on Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector. The restoration of track is on.

A landslip near Sakleshpur disrupted train services on Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector. The restoration of track is on. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A landslip between Ballupete and Sakleshpur stations in Hassan district has disrupted train services in Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector once again.

The landslip occurred around 12 pm, forcing the South Western Railway officials to stop the Yeshwanthpur-Karwar Express (16515) at Ballupete station. Hundreds of passengers, who were on the way to their native places to spend the weekend were stranded at the station.

The SWR has cancelled SMVT Bengaluru – Murudeshwar (16585), Murudeshwar – SMVT Bengaluru (16586), commencing on Friday (August 16, 2020), and Karwar – Yeshwanthpur (16516) commencing on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

The trains Yeshwanthpur – Karwar (16515) and Mangaluru Junction – Yeshwanthpur (16576), which began the journey on Friday (August 16, 2024), have been partially cancelled.

Trains diverted

Besides that, the SWR has diverted five trains. Mangaluru Central – Vijayapura (07378) has been diverted via Mangaluru Junction, Karwar, Madagaon, Londa and Hubbali.

KSR Bengaluru – Karwar (16595) has been diverted via Arasikere, Hubballi, Londa and Madagaon. Karwar – KSR Bengaluru (16596) has been diverted via Madagon, Londa, Hubballi and Arasikere.

KSR Bengaluru – Kannur (16511) has been diverted via Jolarpettai, Salem, Shoranur. Kannur – KSR Bengaluru (16512) has been diverted via Shoranur, Salem and Jolarpettai.

The SWR officials said teams had been dispatched to the site to clear the landslip and repair the track.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.