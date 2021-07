22 July 2021 11:58 IST

Following night long heavy down power landslides have been reported on National Highway 75 near Donigal in Sakaleshpur taluk. The vehicular movement on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has been hit. The local administration has stopped the movement of heavy vehicles on the stretch. Last year during heavy rains, a landslip had occurred at this stretch.

