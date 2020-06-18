Landslip in Kodagu: 13 families to be shifted to safer places

Thirteen families have been identified for relocation from a hillock in Madikeri town after a minor landslip was reported on Thursday morning.

As a precaution, five families had been shifted to safer places following the incident and others living in the locality have been asked to be on alert.

Rescue team

Panicked residents of Chamundeshwari Nagar near the famous Raja Seat in Madikeri called the district control room after the landslip, seeking help. A rescue team rushed to the spot along with a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner Jaware Gowda.

The locality had witnessed major landslips in the last two years, causing damage to a few houses, and the residents living in the vicinity were shifted to a relief centre. The area was out of bounds for many weeks as a safety measure.

The district had witnessed floods and landslips in 2018 and 2019 and the district administration had geared up to tackle rain-related incidents. The NDRF team have been monitoring the situation since the onset of monsoon.

Some residents of Chamundeshwari Nagar had been promised houses in the residential colonies being developed for the flood victims as their houses suffered damage in the previous calamities. The residents had been identified for allotment in the second list and the houses are under various stages of completion. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said there was no need for panic since it was a minor incident.

Mr. Gowda told The Hindu that not all the houses in the locality were in danger and 13 families whose houses appeared to be at risk had been identified for relocation to newly-constructed houses. “The allotment issue in the newly-developed colonies will be discussed with the Deputy Commissioner,” he said.

Several parts of Kodagu had reported moderate rain since the onset of monsoon and there was heavy downpour recently in a few areas.

Kodagu recorded a cumulative rainfall of 245 mm from May 25 to June 18 this year. Last year, in the same period, the district had recorded 186 mm rain, and 819 mm in 2018.