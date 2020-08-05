Landslip halts train

Railway workers clearing debris from the railway tracks near Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday.

05 August 2020 23:47 IST

The Nizamuddin-Goa Express had to be stopped for a few hours due to a landslip on the railway tracks near Castle Rock village in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday.

The landslip occurred between Castle Rock and Caronzol, due to heavy rain. A team of around 80 workers, led by Senior Divisional Engineer Neeraj Bapna, rushed to the spot and cleared around 700 cubic metres of mud and rocks that had fallen on the tracks. The operation went on for eight hours.

The tracks were cleared by afternoon. The train with 149 passengers was brought to Castle Rock Railway Station.

The passengers were given breakfast and lunch. Buses were arranged from Belagavi. But before the buses could reach the railway station, the train resumed its journey and reached its destination, said a release from South Western Railway.