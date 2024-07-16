Landslip damages school building in Kodagu

A government school building was damaged in a landslip at Koinadu village in Kodagu following heavy rain. Four classrooms of the government higher primary school were destroyed.

Holiday had been declared for schools in Kodagu since Monday because of heavy rain. In the wake of the incident, the Department of Public Instruction, Madikeri, has decided to shift the students to another government higher primary school at Sampaje since landslips are posing a permanent threat.

A team of personnel from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the school to shift belongings like records, books, and stationery and other items to another building. “There has been no damage to the students’ records. The documents are safe and furniture and other items have been damaged,” Deputy Director of Public Instruction Rangadhamappa told The Hindu.

Madikeri Tahsildar Praveen Kumar, accompanied by Mr Rangadamappa and other officials from DPI, inspected the damage. Mr. Rangadhamappa said the school has 65 students and they would be shifted to the Sampaje school until alternative arrangements are made to run the classes. The Sampaje school, which is about 2 km from Koinadu, is bigger and has additional classrooms to accommodate the children, he added.

The DDPI said the Deputy Commissioner had been requested to direct the PRED to conduct a survey on the school buildings that are in dilapidated condition and in need of repairs. “The survey report is expected soon,” he said, adding that an estimate has been prepared for some minor repairs of school buildings in Madikeri and Virajpet taluks.

Mr. Rangadhamappa said the Koinadu school may again face the threat of landslips and the Revenue Department has been asked to find government land in the village for shifting the school. “Barring the Koidanu school, there are no schools in Kodagu that face problems of landslips,” the DDPI claimed.