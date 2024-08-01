ADVERTISEMENT

Landslides near Sakleshpur: Hassan DC asks travellers on Bengaluru-Mangaluru to take alternative routes

Published - August 01, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama has asked travellers on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway (NH 75) to take alternative routes as landslides occurred at Doddathappale village in Heggade gram panchayat near Sakleshpur.

In a press release issued late in the evening on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner said there had been disruption to vehicular movement on the highway due to landslides. The travellers on the road could take alternative routes.

The officer also appealed to the public to contact the control rooms for emergency assistance at 08172-261111. Free helpline: 1077.

