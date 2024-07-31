Landslides: Minister’s fiat to DCs for strict steps to vacate people from risky areas

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday told the Deputy Commissioners of districts where landslides are on the rise to shift people residing in vulnerable areas and also on the river banks to save their lives.

“Our priority has to be to save lives and not to give compensation after deaths. If people are not ready to vacate, you have to take strict decisions to shift them to safer places. People should also understand the situation and support the administration,” he told reporters in Madikeri, during his visit to rain-affected and flood-affected areas.

“What’s the need to go swimming in swollen rivers, taking selfies in risky situations and in overflowing rivers. Who is responsible if anything untoward happens. The government will be blamed,” the Minister said.

The Minister said the district administration must take strict measures in this direction. “If people cannot listen, use force for their good. Strict measures are the need of the hour in the wake of Wayanad landslides,” he cautioned.

Mr. Gowda said he has seen people have constructed houses on the hilltops. Those places are susceptible to landslides. In such cases, inhabitants have to be vacated to protect their lives, he advised.

The Minister said he will request the Chief Minister to issue strict directions to the deputy commissioners for stern action in this direction for safeguarding the lives. “Disbursing relief is not important but the priority has to save lives. This has been conveyed by the chief minister since the government’s policy is zero tolerance to loss of lives,” he replied.

Mr. Gowda recalled the 2018 landslide in Kodagu and said the people have sought land conversions in the district. “We should take measures before a crisis strikes. Usually, the same system continues after a crisis without any action. The development in hilly areas has a major impact on the environment. This needs to be tackled and ensure a permanent solution. However, neither the government nor the people are ready and understand the impact. If no action is taken now, calamities keep happening,” he warned.

Mr. Gowda, accompanied by Minister in charge of Kodagu N.S. Boseraju and MLAs visited the flood-affected and landslide-affected areas, and also the relief centers.

