Land to JSW: We are only implementing erstwhile BJP govt.’s decision, says M.B. Patil 

Launching a counter-attack at the BJP that has taken serious exception to the Congress government executing the sale deed of 3,666 acres of land in favour of JSW Steel Ltd., Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Sunday maintained that the State Cabinet had only decided to implement the order issued on May 6, 2021 during the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

In a press release, Mr. Patil also pointed out that there was a High Court directive on March 12, 2024, following which the Cabinet decided to execute the sale deed. He said there was no irregularity in the State government’s decision to execute the sale deed.

Mr. Patil dismissed Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Aravind Bellad’s allegations of an internal agreement in the matter as baseless. “If there is any internal agreement, it must be within his own party (BJP),” he remarked.

The Minister explained that Jindal company had approached the High Court as the order issued by Mr. Yediyurappa’s government had not been implemented. The court subsequently directed that the order be followed, and accordingly, the present government had taken the decision, he said.

He further noted that JSW Steel had invested ₹90,000 crore in the State, creating 50,000 jobs. Mr. Patil maintained that failing to execute the lease-cum-sale deed, even after compliance with the government’s terms, would send a wrong message to investors.

“Our government has not extended any concessions to Jindal Steel, unlike the BJP, which granted concessions to Chanakya University,” the Minister said. He added that the land price for JSW Steel was determined based on the market value that prevailed 20 years ago.

Mr. Patil alleged, “The erstwhile BJP government gave 116 acres of the KIADB land to Chanakya University at a significant concession. The real value of that land amounts to ₹187 crore. This resulted in a loss of ₹137 crore to the exchequer. Moreover, this amount has not yet been remitted to the KIADB.”

