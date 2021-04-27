Land to JSW: Kumaraswamy calls out BJP’s ‘double standards’

Taking exception to the State government transferring 3,677 acres to JSW Steel Ltd., former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday pointed out that the same BJP had accused the previous coalition government of taking kickbacks for announcing the same thing.

“The BJP has a culture of opposing when in the Opposition and silently doing the opposite when it comes to power. The BJP had made baseless accusations against my government,” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He pointed out that current Minister Anand Singh, who was then a Congress legislator, had accused JSW “East India Company” and written to the Home Ministry too against it. The JD(S) leader sought to know how Mr. Singh was now in favour of JSW. He also questioned what Congress leader H.K. Patil, who had released documents and papers against the transfer of land to JSW, was doing now.

The Home Minister, he said, has said that he was not aware of the price arrived at per acre for the sale of land. “Is this believable?” Mr. Kumaraswamy asked.