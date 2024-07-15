Land survey to become tech-based as Karnataka government calls tender to procure GPS-based equipment for ₹23 crore

Karnataka, which has commenced reforms in the Revenue Department, is set to modernise the land survey process by ensuring availability of GPS technology-based equipment in all taluks for conducting land survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing this while replying to BJP member Ihole Duryodhana during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government had called tenders to procure such equipment at a cost of ₹23 crore.

Besides ensuring accuracy, the equipment would help expedite the survey process, he said, while observing that a surveyor could take up three-fold more survey assignments with the help of equipment when compared with the present method of conducting surveys through chain-link method.

The government had also decided to tackle shortage of land surveyors by not only filling up the existing vacancies, but also creating additional posts, he said. Pointing out that 754 posts of surveyors were lying vacant, he said the government had written to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) requesting it to initiate the recruitment process of 750 surveyors.

In addition to this, the government had appointed 1,193 “licensed surveyors” who were chosen after training them a foundation course, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.