Land, special grant sought for Rangayana

December 16, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Theatre repertory Rangayana in Mysuru should get special grants for cultural programmes besides budgetary allocation for the national theatre festival Bahuroopi.

There was also a need for additional land to overcome space constraints and expand Rangayana activities. This was stated by Rangayana director Addanda C. Cariappa here on Friday. Addressing a press conference he said that two acres of land belonging to Department of Kannada and Culture near Aravind Nagar was vacant and a proposal would be submitted to the government to approve its transfer to Rangayana.

The theatre repertory did not have space to conduct classes for students who are enrolled at Bharatiya Rangashikshana Kendra which offers certificate courses in various aspect of theatre, said Mr. Cariappa.

Delving upon the just-concluded Bahuroopi, he said it was well received by the public and the theme of the festival which was Indianness was described by the audience as both timely and relevant in the present day context. He said nearly 120 students took part in the elocution contest held as part of the theatre festival and delivered short speeches on Indianness.

Besides, there was a mass campaign about the theme using folk artistes and hence the message of Indianness not only reached the general public but also the government as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself inaugurated the festival , Mr. Cariappa added.

Nearly 4,000 people witnessed the plays enacted during the theatre festival and the proceeds from the sale of tickets was pegged at around ₹3 lakh. This was relatively less compared to earlier editions of Bahuroopi but the latest version was curtailed to 7 days instead of the customary 10 days due to paucity of funds, Mr. Cariappa added.

Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapat was present.