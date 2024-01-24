ADVERTISEMENT

Land records will be digitised, says Rajender Kumar Kataria

January 24, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary (Revenue), visited Revenue Department offices in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, has said that the State government has taken up digitisation of land records.

At the outset, the land records of one taluk in each district would be digitised, he told press persons during his visit to Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. “The officer said that there were lakhs of revenue records. Many people visit offices repeatedly to get certified copies. Once they are all scanned, they will be made available to the public online,” he said.

At present, the work is going on a pilot basis. “We will review if there are any difficulties in accessing the records. The public can view them and also get certified copies. Once the work is complete, people need not visit the office repeatedly. It will save time for the officers and the public as well,” he said.

Mr. Kataria, who is also the secretary in charge of the district, conducted a review meeting. He instructed the officials to clear files through the e-office portal.

Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Gopalakrishna and others were present at the meeting.

