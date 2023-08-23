Land owner opens fire to scare away encroachers, taken into custody in Dharwad

August 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The sound of a gunshot created a scare in the locality adjacent to Karnatak University campus in Dharwad on Wednesday and the man who opened fire was taken into custody by the police for questioning.

The incident was reported at Attikolla off Karnatak University campus but none was injured as the man who opened fire aimed the revolver at the ground reportedly to scare away encroachers.

According to Vidyagiri Police (Dharwad), the firing was the result of a dispute over property belonging to Sushant Agarwal, a businessman from Mumbai. He owns 5.30 acres of land over the hilltop on Mansur Road, where he has constructed a small farmhouse and built a compound wall around the land.

On Wednesday, when Mr. Agarwal came to the site, he found some people working there and he asked them to leave the place as the land belongs to him. However, when those working instead of leaving the place, started marching towards him, he reportedly got scared and assuming that they might attack him, he took out his licensed revolver and opened fire on the ground to scare them away, revealed police sources.

Consequently, the workers fled from the scene. On being alerted about the gunshot, the police arrived at the spot and took Mr. Agarwal into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Hubballi Dharwad Rajeev M. told presspersons that after seizing the revolver, Mr. Agarwal is being questioned. Further investigation is on.