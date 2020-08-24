Land losers will get fair compensation: MLA

Shivamogga Rural MLA K.B. Ashok Naik has said that farmers who parted with their land for the airport in Shivamogga will get fair compensation, including a site and employment.

He was speaking to presspersons after attending a meeting with land losers and officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Monday.

The district administration had promised a site for each family, besides employment for educated youths in the airport coming up at Sogane near Shivamogga.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made these assurances and the government is committed to fulfilling them.

“We have decided to provide a site measuring 30 x 40 sq ft per family. The officers of the Karnataka Housing Board have been consulted in the matter. We are in the process of identifying suitable land to allot sites,” he said.

The administration will consider the other demands of the land losers as well, he added.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others attended the meeting.