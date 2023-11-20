Land-loser’s suicide: Yathindra assures compensation from CM’s Relief Fund

November 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah has assured a compensation of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of a land-loser from Adakanahalli in Nanjangud taluk, who committed suicide allegedly after he was denied employment in the company that had acquired his land.

Identifying the deceased farmer as Siddaraju, Mr. Yathindra told reporters that the farmer’s agricultural land had been acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for allotment to industries. “As per law, he had to be given employment. But, for various reasons, the factory did not provide him a job,” he alleged.

Though the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru too had issued instructions to the industries to provide jobs to land-losers, the industries had ignored the government’s directions, he lamented. Shortly, a meeting of industries will be convened and strict instructions will be issued in the regard, said Mr. Yathindra, who is the Chairman of the Ashraya Committee in Varuna assembly constituency represented by his father and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A case has been registered against the company that had failed to abide by the government’s instructions to provide a job to Siddaraju, aged around 32 years. However, the responsible persons in the company were absconding. “But, the police will trace them. We will demand the company also to pay compensation to the family of the deceased,” he said.

Regretting the loss of life of Siddaraju, Mr. Yathindra assured to make all efforts to compensate for the loss and ensure justice to the family. He said the KIADB too had assured to examine if it can pay compensation. Referring to the demand of farmers from the region for a government job to Siddaraju’s wife, Mr Yathindra said he had already spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the regard.

Meanwhile, a large number of farmers had gathered at the mortuary in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), where the deceased farmers body had been brought for post mortem on Monday.

AIDYO’s Mysuru district Secretary Suma S., in press statement, has condemned the company for denying employment to Siddaraju, who has been seeking a job in the company for the last four years.

Regretting that no action had been taken against the company, AIDYO has sought registration of a criminal case against the company that was also allegedly harassing the job-seekers and their families.

Ms. Suma has not only demanded payment of compensation by the KIADB to the family of the deceased, but also urged the Government to wake up to the issue and ensure employment to other youth, who are seeking jobs in the companies for whom their land had been acquired.

AIDYO has also sought to make it clear that suicide was not a solution to any problem.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the Mental Health Helpline of NIMHANS on 080-46110007, Tele Manas Helpline on 14416 and SAHAI Helpline on 080-25497777)

