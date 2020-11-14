Land-losers get sites in KHB’s Nisarga Layout

Minister for Housing V. Somanna, KHB Chairman Araga Jnanendra, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, and others during the distribution of sites in Mysuru on Friday.

MYSURU

14 November 2020 01:21 IST

Housing Minister advises them to keep the sites for future

The Karnataka Housing Board on Friday gave away sites to the land-losers at its KRS Nisarga Layout in Yelwal hobli of Mysuru taluk.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna handed over the title deeds of the sites to beneficiaries identified by the KHB at a function held in the presence of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, KHB Chairman Araga Gnanendra and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda.

Later, in his speech, Mr. Somanna advised the land-losers who got the sites not to lose them and keep the property for the future. He told KHB officials to open an office in the layout and ensure its proper maintenance, besides warning of lodging criminal cases against them in case of any lapse on their part.

Mr. Simha also advised those who had given their lands to the layout project, not to sell the sites distributed at the layout and added that the area would see development appreciating the land prices once the road expansion project to Kushalnagar was taken up.

In total, 484 sites had been set aside for distribution to 185 land-losers. In this programme, 137 land losers gotthe title deeds. The sites were distributed through a draw of lots.

KHB Chief Engineer T.D. Nanjundappa said the layout had been developed on 496 acres at a cost of ₹686.02 crore. As many as 6,309 sites had been formed besides constructing 207 houses and creating 18 CA sites, 12 commercial sites and 54 parks. As many as 2,934 intermediate sites had been allotted and 2,187 sites are remaining to be distributed to the applicants. The layout has 1,188 corner sites and 66 houses had been allotted already, he said.