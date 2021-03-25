Land-locked property to be sold

Bengaluru

25 March 2021 00:09 IST

The State has decided to sell government property that are land-locked and do not have road access, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Replying to a question posed by Congress member P.R. Ramesh on the status of B kharab land, the Minister said several parcels of government land do not have road access.

“Some legislators have also suggested that such parcel of land can be sold to neighbouring land owners. However, land adjoining lakes and waterbodies that are encroached will be recovered,” Mr. Ashok said.

Advertising

Advertising

Nine officials suspended

Nine officials of the Stamps and Registration Department have been suspended over the last three months for registering properties by undervaluing them, Mr. Ashok said.

He was responding to a question by BJP member N. Ravi Kumar who accused sub-registrars of undervaluing properties during registration in areas near Magadi Road and Kaveripura, among others. He alleged that the State exchequer had faced losses of up to ₹103 crore , which needs to be probed. In response, the Minister said, “Nine officials have been suspended across the State already.”

Diversion of SC/ST funds

The government will convene a meeting of all Vice-Chancellors to discuss the issue of diversion of funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to other purposes, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said.

He said the government had released funds under the SCSP and TSP schemes to fund the hostels, books, and other basic infrastructure for the benefit of SC/ST students in universities. “However, nine universities have been found to have diverted this fund for other purposes,” he said.

When Janata Dal (Secular) member H.M. Ramesh Gowda pointed to the diversion of ₹7 crore to the personal account of a Vice- Chancellor, Mr. Karjol said, “This is not restricted to one university. This is happening in all universities. There is no provision for such diversion of funds to personal accounts of the Vice-Chancellors.”