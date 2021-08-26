Land grant for SC families sought

Hassan

26 August 2021 18:58 IST

The pro-Dalit and progressive organisations of Hassan have demanded that the State government grant Gobbali forest land for the Scheduled Caste residents of Ganguru in Arkalgud taluk, who were freed as bonded labourers in 1994.

At a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, CPI(M) district secretary Dharmesh said the SC families had been cultivating a portion of land for several decades. The district administration, which released 91 people from bondage, had assured them a grant of land as compensation. For the last 27 years, their demand had not been fulfilled. The Forest Department often evicted the people from the forest areas, forcing the residents to stage protests.

Following a series of protests, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish held a meeting in Hassan on July 23. The meeting resolved to send a proposal to the State government to grant the land they had been cultivating for years, considering it a special case. However, Arkalgud taluk administration had not taken any step though it had been one month since the meeting was held. On the other hand, the officers were forcing the residents to move out of the land, he said.

He demanded that the district administration submit the proposal for a grant of land immediately and allow the people to continue to cultivate the land, as they did not have any alternative land. The Minister in charge of the district should hold a meeting with officers in this regard, he added.

Rajashekhar, State convener of Karnataka State DSS (Samyukta), T.R.Vijay Kumar, district president of Madiga-Dandora Horata Samiti, Mari Joseph of Dalit Human Rights Forum, M.G.P ruthvi of Dali Hakkugala Samiti and Ramaiah of Ganguru were present at the press conference.