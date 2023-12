December 18, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government has announced a grant of 2.03 acres of land to the victim of an assault in Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi district.

The Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation has allotted the land under land ownership scheme.

Minister for Tribal Development B. Nagendra has approved the proposal considering it as a special case, said a release from Public Works Minister and district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi.