Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill receives Governor’s nod

The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed in the Legislative Assembly in September, 2022, to avoid criminal proceedings against farmers who have encroached the government land in rural areas, received assent of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The Act excludes all the places from the purview of the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act except within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the City Corporations.