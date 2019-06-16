Land-grab case: Ramaswamy quits committee over government ‘apathy’

Chairperson of the Karnataka Legislature Committee on Government Assurances A.T. Ramaswamy has quit the post in protest against the “apathy” of the government in acting over a land-grabbing case in Bengaluru. The resignation of a senior leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) has come as an embarrassment to the party.

He was upset with the Special Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South for transferring close to 300 acres of “government land” to private parties, who claimed its ownership. In his six-page resignation letter to Legislative Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Ramaswamy said that the Special Deputy Commissioner by doing so had reversed his predecessor’s ruling that the land belonged to the government.

“It causes me much pain that the government did not act upon an illegality raised by the Chairperson of the Government Assurances Committee. My conscience is not allowing me to continue in the position,” Mr. Ramaswamy said in his letter.

‘Issue raised in House’

He told The Hindu that he had raised the issue on the floor of the House during the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi in December 2018 and the government admitted the mistake committed by the official concerned. Mr. Ramesh Kumar had requested the government to place the officer under suspension. On June 14, when the Assurances Committee led by him visited the spot, it was found that the land had been fenced off “by a powerful family”.

Demanding criminal prosecution against those involved in transferring the land, Mr. Ramaswamy said, “Bengaluru has become the haven for land grabbers. The powerful are grabbing public land by creating fake records. The case in question is one among the hundreds of land-grabbing cases in Bengaluru pending for disposal before the government.” He said that such cases of grabbing of government land continued unabated even to this day, with the complicity of officials.

Mr. Ramaswamy had also headed a Joint Legislature Committee on Encroachment of Government Lands in Bengaluru Urban District. He regretted that government was demolishing huts and houses of the poor constructed on government land without giving notice while being silent when the powerful were fencing off government land. “This proves that the government punishes only the poor and protects the rich and powerful,” he said.

‘No political reason’

“It is unfortunate that the government has not acted even after assuring action against land grabbers, on the floor of the House. It hurts the dignity of the legislature,” he said, while clarifying that there was no political reason for his resignation. Mr. Ramaswamy said he resigned as there was no other option for him to draw the attention of the government.