‘Land grab’ by HDK, kin: State to submit report in 3 months

The State government on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that it will submit within three months a report to the Lokayukta after conducting an enquiry into the allegations that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, some of his family members, and relatives have encroached upon several acres of government gomala lands on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

A statement was made by Additional Advocate-General (AAG) before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hamant Chandangoudar while disposing of a PIL petition filed by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya.

The AAG told the Bench that the government will submit a report in terms of the direction given by the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta on August 5, 2014 asked the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, to hold a detailed enquiry on the grant or not grant of government gomala lands, bearing survey numbers 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, and 79 at Kethaganahalli village in Bidadi Hobli of Ramanagaram taluk in favour of the vendors/donors of the persons, who are found to be in possession of the said lands, within four months.

The Lokayukta’s communication was based on the proceedings conducted on a complaint lodged by G. Made Gowda, a former Member of Parliament. The petitioner claimed that till now the government has not acted on the Lokayukta’s communication.