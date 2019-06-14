Land conversion, plan approval process can now be done online

In a first for the country, the State government on Thursday launched an online process for change of land use and building plan and layout approvals.

Launching the online initiative, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said it is a part of the State’s efforts to bring transparency in administration and help people get the necessary clearances without running from one department to the other.

The online process also allows applicants to track the status of their applications for land and building plans. An individual can submit applications through the citizen portal, which will be followed by computer verification, online payment and approval within a stipulated time. An applicant can finally avail a computer-generated certificate with a digital signature. This process is expected to improve the ‘ease-of-doing-business’ ranking and hasten the land conversion process for those planning to use agricultural land for commercial development. Rising complaints from landowners about harassment and delay by revenue offices prompted the government to simplify the conversion process by using sworn-in affidavits. “This initiative of the Urban Development Department will also enable the government to spot tax evaders and punish them. This will naturally increase the revenue to the government,” said U.T. Khader, Urban Development Minister.