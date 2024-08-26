ADVERTISEMENT

Land allotted to educational trust as per norms without subsidy, clarify M.B. Patil and Priyank Kharge

Published - August 26, 2024 10:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Responding strongly to BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh questioning the allotment of land in aerospace park to an educational trust involving AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family, Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil and IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge made clear that the allotment was made at a prescribed price without subsidies as per norms.

Mr. Patil told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday that Siddhartha Vihara Education Trust, led by Mr. Mallikarjuna Kharge’s son Rahul Kharge, was allotted a CA plot at aerospace park at a prescribed price in accordance with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board norms. 

“Mr. Rahul is an IIT graduate who expressed his intention to establish an R&D centre on the allotted land. His family has a longstanding involvement in various educational activities. Under KIADB norms, CA plots can be used for setting up R&D centres. Any interested and eligible can apply for it and allotments will be made after recommendations from the State-level Single Window Committee,” Mr. Patil explained. 

Mr. Patil hit out at the erstwhile BJP government by saying that it had allotted 116 acres of land to Chanakya University in an industrial area for a mere ₹50 crore, resulting in ₹137 crore loss to the State exchequer. “It would be good if Mr. Singh raises concerns about this issue as well,” the Minister said. 

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Mr. Priyank told Mr. Singh that “little knowledge is a dangerous thing”. 

“Firstly, the site allotted is not an industrial plot meant for industrial or commercial purposes. It is for educational purposes. The intention of the trust is to set up a multi skill development centre in the CA site. Is it wrong? By the way, the Chairman of the trust has extensively worked in the prestigious Indian Institute of Science for many years. So, don’t worry about his understanding of science. Can’t our trusts set up centres that will make our youth more employable? Even after following due process, how come you single us out with malafide intentions of maligning us?,” he said. 

“Would like to hear from you on how your government gave away lands across the state to RSS backed Rashtrothana and Chanakya University? Why was your tongue tied then? Instead of making accusations cluelessly, Please do something worthwhile for the State, instead of misleading people to keep yourself politically relevant,” he said. 

