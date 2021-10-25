Land allotment: probe panel hold meeting

A team of senior officers headed by Mohammad Mohsin, Principal Secretary (Revenue), held a meeting in Hassan on Monday about the alleged irregularities in granting alternative land to those who lost their land for the Hemavati Project.

The State Government has appointed Mohsin as the inquiry officer into the alleged scam.

The officer held a meeting with Naveen Raj Singh, secretary in charge of Hassan district, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and other senior officers of the district. There were reports that nearly 2,500 applicants got land sanctioned in violation of guidelines set for grant of land. Several officers of the Revenue Department were allegedly involved in the irregularities. The value of land granted illegally runs into several crores of rupees.

Following a preliminary inquiry by the Assistant Commissioner of Hassan, the district police also probed the matter. Revenue Minister R. Ashok ordered a probe into the allegations.