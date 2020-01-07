Karnataka

Land acquisition for railway project to be completed soon

The land acquisition process for Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway project would be completed in four months, B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, has said.

The project would be implemented at a cost of ₹994 crore. It has been planned to acquire 1,365 acres of land from 49 villages for laying the railway track and to create the infrastructure. The State government has created the post of a special land acquisition officer for the purpose and the survey work has already commenced, he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The Railway officials have finalised Kotegangur for establishment of a railway coach terminal. A sum of ₹62 crore was allocated for establishment of a terminal in Shivamogga district. The spot inspections were conducted in Kotegangur as well as in Talaguppa. Mr. Raghavendra said that considering factors such as availability of land and expansion of the railway infrastructure in the district in future, the Railway officials decided to establish the terminal in Kotegangur.

On the land required for the project, he said that Railways own 16 acres in Kotegangur and another 10 acres would be acquired. The Centre has sanctioned ₹79 lakh for survey on providing rail link between Talaguppa and Hubballi via Siddpaur, Sirsi, Mundagod and Tadasa.

Regarding the progress of the work related to Shivamogga airport, he said that a survey has commenced and the project report would be ready by the first week of February.

Later, Mr. Raghavendra visited the airport project site with K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, and collected details on the progress of the work.

