Lambani students decry Minister’s statement

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Banjara Sangha and students staging a demonstration in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Banjara Sangha and students staging a demonstration in Shivamogga on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Students from the Lambani community staged a protest in the city on Sunday deploring the alleged statements by H. Nagesh, Minister for Excise, on the plans to start mobile liquor shops to cater to the needs of the people in Lambani Tandas.

Addressing the meet, Vinay Rajavath, a functionary of Karnataka Rajya Banjara Vidyarthi Sangha, termed the statement an insult to Lambanis.

“It is unfortunate that, Mr. Nagesh who holds a responsible position has issued a derogatory statement against a community that has been subjected to many forms of exploitation and deprivation,” he said.

